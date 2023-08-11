Mount Paran Christian School Third Grade teacher Laura Kehoe greets her new students during the school’s annual Back-2-School Night event on Aug. 7. Mrs. Kehoe is one of 30 new members of the MPCS faculty and staff this academic year.
MPCS/Special
MPCS/Special
As is tradition, Mount Paran Christian School seniors participated in the annual Senior Sunrise prayer service and breakfast on the first day of school, Aug. 9. Senior boys wear Hawaiian shirts while senior girls don black dresses for the event on campus. From left are Chelsea P., Eliza S. and Annie S.
MPCS/Special
MPCS Kindergarten Paraprofessional Lori Smith and Kindergarten teacher Caroline Ashmead welcome their new students on the first day of school. Cameron D., Milley C. and Elliana W. familiarize themselves with their classroom.
MPCS/Special
Mount Paran Christian School lower school students John Moses B., Preston S. and Jason S. enjoy spending time together on the first day of school. This year, the school has experienced record-breaking enrollment, welcoming 1,371 students to campus.
MPCS/Special
MPCS lower school students Lauren L., Jenny B., Ayers S., Julia G., Selah B. and Dziena M. reconnect with old friends and make new ones on the first day of school during lunch.
MPCS/Special
On her first day of preschool at MPCS, Hope P. is walked into Sewell Cottage by her mother, Kimberly, as is Mount Paran Christian School tradition.
MPCS/Special
The entire sixth-grade class at Mount Paran Christian School poses by Lake McDonald on the school campus as part of the first day of school.
