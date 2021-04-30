On April 23, Mount Paran Christian School middle and high school students and their families participated in the school’s annual Family Serve Day.
The yearly tradition of serving the community benefited 22 community ministry partners.
This year’s event was a return to in-person volunteer service, after Family Serve Day was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. Each location worked to ensure that participants would be properly physically-distanced and wearing masks during their service time.
MPCS families were eager to engage in service as well. When the online registration system opened to families and students, the school found 75% of the volunteer slots were filled in just 48 hours. In all, more than 850 MPCS students, parents, faculty and staff served together.
Virtual service opportunities were also offered for students who had chosen to do school virtually this year. Virtual opportunities included hand-crafting dog leashes out of plastic bags to assist Marietta and Cobb County Police Officers on stray animal calls, as well as baking casseroles to benefit Calvary
Children’s Home.
The 2021 MPCS Family Serve Day ministry partner sites included Action Ministries-Hope Atlanta, Bartow Family Resource Center, Blue Skies Ministries, Calvary Children's Home, Camp Gideon, City View Elementary, Cobb Street Ministries, The Extension Center for Women, Feed My Lambs - Austell, Gaines Park Assisted Living, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Good Samaritan Health Center, GRACEPOINT School, JO Gives - The Overbeck Team, MPCS Campus Clean Up, Keep Cobb Beautiful (Stanley Road), MUST Ministries, Safe Path, The Salvation Army, Simple Needs GA, The Table on Delk, Thankful Baptist Church and Walton Adventure Centers, a Ministry of Mission 1:27.
Onsite service projects ranged from outdoor landscaping and cleanup to assembling hygiene kits or organizing food pantries and clothes closets. Students made blankets for MUST Ministries, did yard work for The Salvation Army, prepared meals and did facility maintenance at the Table on Delk, and offered live
musical performances for assisted living residents at Gaines Park. Students wrote more than 70 letters for first responders and took treats to local fire and police stations.
The MPCS lower school participated in its Family Serve Day on March 5, assembling 240 Easter baskets and collecting more than 400 boxes of cereal, both to benefit the Marietta Food Pantry.
