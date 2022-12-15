Mount Paran Christian School announced that Peter Hill is the new Head of Middle School, beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year.
Hill comes to MPCS from Catholic Memorial School in Boston, Massachusetts, where he is a member of the Academic Leadership Team, a history teacher and varsity head soccer coach. With vast independent school experience, he has taught a variety of history courses, including AP Comparative Politics, where his students over the years have earned an astounding 94% pass rate. He has served as the International Student Coordinator, developed and implemented the faculty peer mentoring program, and advised and mentored faculty to better enable bilingual students using translanguaging pedagogy.
Prior to Hill’s time at Catholic Memorial, he taught at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Connecticut and St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Boston College.
Tawanna Rusk, MPCS Associate Head of School and Head of High School, has served as the interim Head of Upper School during the 2022-2023 school year while the school conducted a nationwide search. Hill will begin his tenure at MPCS in the summer of 2023.
