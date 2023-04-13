Mount Paran Christian School students Chelsea Parada and Claire Finch have been selected as an alternate and a finalist, respectively, for the prestigious Georgia Governor's Honors Program. Those selected partake in an immersive four-week college program for Georgia’s best and brightest artistic and academic sophomores and juniors.
This year, MPCS sent its largest contingency of nominees in school history. Nominees were Caroline Bethel, Lydia Burton, George Childs, Claire Finch, Aiden Gilmore, Sydney McCune, Chelsea Parada and VJ Ray.
Mount Paran Christian School students Chelsea Parada and Claire Finch have been selected as an alternate and a finalist, respectively, for the prestigious Georgia Governor's Honors Program. Those selected partake in an immersive four-week college program for Georgia’s best and brightest artistic and academic sophomores and juniors.
Special
Mount Paran Christian School students Chelsea Parada and Claire Finch have been selected as an alternate and a finalist, respectively, for the prestigious Georgia Governor's Honors Program. Those selected partake in an immersive four-week college program for Georgia’s best and brightest artistic and academic sophomores and juniors.
Special
This year, MPCS sent its largest contingency of nominees in school history. Nominees were Caroline Bethel, Lydia Burton, George Childs, Claire Finch, Aiden Gilmore, Sydney McCune, Chelsea Parada and VJ Ray.
Mount Paran Christian School announces student Claire Finch was named as a finalist and invited to participate in the 2023 Georgia Governor's Honors Program as a visual arts major.
As a finalist, Finch represents the top quartile of the top percentile of her student peer group in the state.
GHP annually hosts a four-week-long college immersive program for several hundred of Georgia's best and brightest in academics and the arts. The program will be held at Georgia Southern University.
GHP is the oldest and largest program of its kind in the U.S. Started in 1964, the Georgia GHP is the only Governor's program that is fully funded by its state legislature - students attend at no cost.
In addition to Finch being named a finalist, MPCS set several new school benchmarks of achievement. This year, MPCS sent its largest contingency of nominees in school history. Nominees were Caroline Bethel, Lydia Burton, George Childs, Claire Finch, Aiden Gilmore, Sydney McCune, Chelsea Parada and VJ Ray.
Another MPCS benchmark was the number of semifinalists named in one year: Caroline Bethel, Lydia Burton, Claire Finch, Aiden Gilmore and Chelsea Parada, who was also selected as an alternate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.