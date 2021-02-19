At the Georgia High School Association Cheerleading State Championships, held Feb. 15-16 in Macon, the Mount Paran Christian Eagle competition cheer squad brought home its ninth consecutive State championship.
The State championships were hosted at the Macon Centreplex after the date was pushed back and location changed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The MPC squad is the only cheer team in the entire state, across any regional class, to have achieved the impressive feat of nine consecutive cheer titles. The GHSA Class A-Private Competition Cheer State title has been bestowed upon the MPC Eagles squad since the 2012-2013 season.
The MPC competition team, coached by Paige Johnson and Catina Taliaferro, set as its theme for this year “Dyn9sty.” In a season beset by injuries, quarantines and ever-changing schedules, the 17-member squad relentlessly pursued excellence in every stage of the cheer season.
“The girls that make up the competition team are incredible athletes who have given a whole new meaning to what it means to persevere and overcome," said Coach Johnson, a former Auburn University cheerleader. "These girls train year-round: running and conditioning, lifting weights, tumbling, stunting, cheering on the sidelines of football and games. Every one of these girls is a skilled athlete - most of them play and compete in other sports. They have finished their season with a perfect record.”
Each year, the squad works to build a strong sense of camaraderie and trust, which allows team members to attempt increasingly complex and daring routines. Coach Johnson says building trusting relationships stems from faith.
“We have a special bond and team chemistry that, I believe, comes from team discipleship and bonding that starts each and every practice by studying God’s word and how we should apply it to our lives," Johnson said. "This creates a deep connection and builds unity and depth of relationship.”
This year, especially, that bond has been put to the test.
Competition cheerleading is acknowledged as an Olympic sport and has been recognized by the GHSA/NCAA for 25-plus years. The MPC Lady Eagles were named GCCA Team of the Year in 2018. The level of difficulty of their routine consistently outscores larger schools and classes.
The cheer squad holds the most consecutive GHSA State championships for any sport in Cobb county.
This ninth consecutive title also puts MPC competition cheer in a tie with Lakeside gymnastics (1971-1979) for third most consecutive titles in the state in any sport. The top two spots for most State championships in any sport belong to Jefferson wrestling (2001-2019) and Westminster boys cross country (1996-2005).
Of note, MPCS senior cheerleaders Lolly Johnson and Maggie Epps were named to the 2020 All-State Cheerleading team, selected from a field of 200. Both athletes have just earned their fourth varsity competition cheer State Championship ring. GCCA scholarship award nominees compete for the Georgia All-State Squad and are judged on their application, interview and performance, with one recipient recognized as Cheerleader of the Year. This year, that honor goes to Epps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.