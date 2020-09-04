In the summer of 2019, Mount Paran Christian School alumna Sarah Tubo learned of a woman named Ajike who lives in Ghana and builds schools for children in underprivileged villages.
With support from family and friends, Tubo found a shipping company that sends transports to Ghana. She started collecting school donations of all types for the children in Ghana.
When Tubo initially began her philanthropic journey, she created a fundraiser called “Giving For Ghana.” The response grew, leading her to form The Childlike Faith Foundation, a legal not-for-profit organization.
It was MPCS Alumni Relations Manager John Braswell, who suggested Tubo could partner with the school. The duo made a plan and contacted Dr. Bonnie Stephens, faculty advisor to the MPCS Beta Club. During the 2019-2020 school year, the Beta Club collected and donated 42 pairs of new children’s shoes to benefit the children in the Northern Region of Ghana.
The Childlike Faith Foundation has partnered with churches, schools, and other groups to raise money to support children in Ghana.
“We did a Valentine’s Day pencil pouch drive at Summit Baptist Christian Academy last year,” Tubo said. “We raised over $2,000 from only coins and dollars. Our next fundraiser will include selling Shea soaps made by the women in the villages that we donate to.”
In the past year, the foundation has accepted donations from more than 130 donors, worked with many volunteers, and received support from the community.
To date, The Childlike Faith Foundation has sent 1,000 reading books, 4,900 crayons, 530 markers, more than 300 book bags and many other school items to Ghana. The foundation has picked up school supplies and books from homes and has collected items from four different schools in the metro-Atlanta area, including recently from MPCS.
