On March 26, the faculty and staff at Mount Paran Christian School participated in a voluntary COVID vaccine clinic.
Once Gov. Brian Kemp opened vaccine eligibility to educators and school employees, the MPCS Health and Wellness team began planning for a vaccination clinic on campus.
The school partnered with Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service to offer its employees the Johnson & Johnson “Janssen” COVID vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose, viral vector vaccine.
More than 100 employees took advantage of the on-campus clinic. Some employees were also able to secure Pfizer and Moderna appointments with other providers prior to the on-campus event.
