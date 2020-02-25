Citadel cadets
The following cadets at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list - Ross Dockins and Jonathan Westmoreland, both of Kennesaw; Zacarias Neu of Mableton; Jace Baer, Zavier Gebrayel, John Kroske and Logan Mills, all of Marietta; and Shiloh Smiles of Smyrna.
The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
