Alderman
Pfc. John Alderman V of Marietta was among more than 230 soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard were welcomed by their units of assignment during a battle handoff ceremony at Fort Stewart on Aug. 4.
The battle handoff ceremony marks the transition of soldiers from the recruit sustainment program to their unit of assignment. In addition to completing their basic combat training and individual training, the soldiers have completed all administrative and medical clearance and are ready to assume their duties at their new units from day one.
The Georgia ARNG has recruit sustainment programs in Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Cumming, Ellenwood, Macon, Rome and Savannah.
At the beginning of the ceremony, the soldiers marched into the Newman Fitness Center in a mass formation.
Following the ceremony, representatives of the Georgia ARNG’s five brigades stepped forward to receive the new soldiers into their commands. Soldiers assigned to the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were called first, followed by the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 78th Troop Command, 201st Regional Support Group 78th Aviation Troop Command and Statesboro-based Georgia Southern University Cadet Detachment.
