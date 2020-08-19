The Metro-Marietta Kiwanis Club announced the 2020 recipients of the Morgan Thomas Scholarship.
The club offered the scholarship to the following students:
- Gabrielle Jones is a graduate of Hillgrove High School and will be attending Kennesaw State University this fall.
- Aaliyah Leonard is currently attending University of Tampa and is a rising junior. This is the third year that she has received the scholarship.
- Detriana Kurzeja-Edwards is a student at Georgia Tech and is a rising senior. This is the fourth year that she has received the scholarship.
- Tatiana Joseph-Saunders is currently attending Georgia Southern University and is a rising senior. This is the fourth year that she has received the scholarship.
