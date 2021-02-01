On Jan. 28, Cobb-based The STEAM Generation held a hands-on Aerospace Engineering Field Trip at the Walton Reserve Apartments in Austell.
Twenty-three children in kindergarten through 5th grade attended. The STEAM Generation partnered with the Cobb-based nonprofit Mission 1:27, who runs after-school programs in the Walton Apartment Adventure Centers.
The STEAM Generation has been awarded a $14,000 grant from United Way of Greater Atlanta to fund this initiative. This grant focuses on vulnerable and low-income students from Title 1 schools who need access to in-person, hands-on project based learning and after-school enrichment.
Due to COVID-19, students have not been able to attend educational enrichment field trips. The STEAM Generation is addressing this issue by bringing field trip experiences to the students which will broaden their learning. The STEAM Generation will also conduct virtual
coding field trips at five Walton Adventure Centers across Cobb County and several Atlanta Public Schools. Three hundred children are expected to be served by this program.
For more information, contact Maureen Myrie at matl@steamgeneration.org or visit steamgeneration.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.