Mercer University Class of 2020 graduates Sarah Harris of Austell and Brenna McNulty of Powder Springs were recently accepted into the Teaching Assistantship Program in France and will teach English in French schools for seven months during the 2020-2021 academic year.
A joint initiative of the French Ministry of Education, the Centre international d’études pédagogiques and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, the program’s goal is to strengthen English language instruction in French schools by establishing a native speaker presence while also providing American Francophiles with teaching experience and firsthand knowledge of French language and culture.
Harris earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in May with a double-major in French and international affairs and a minor in global development. She plans to pursue a career as a language educator teaching French or teaching English in a French-speaking country.
At Mercer, she participated in Model Arab League, African Student Association, Bears Engaging Across Religions, Operation Lighthouse and the SOUL Project. She served as a French tutor at the Academic Resource Center and a teaching assistant in beginning French courses. She is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and received the L.P. Irvin award.
McNulty earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in December with a double-major in French and theatre and a minor in English. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in library science and become a librarian.
At Mercer, she participated in the Mercer Players and was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Alpha Psi Omega and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. She studied abroad in Angers, France, interned at Théâtre du Rêve and the Alliance Française in Atlanta and worked at Middle Georgia Regional Library.
TAPIF allows more than 1,500 American citizens and permanent residents to teach each year in public schools across all of metropolitan France as well as in overseas regions such as Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Réunion.
For more information, visit liberalarts.mercer.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.