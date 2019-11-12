Mercer University’s Board of Trustees at its annual Homecoming meeting on Nov. 8 elected new members and recognized members who rotated off the board.
Cathy Callaway Adams of Marietta, retired executive vice president and chief operations officer of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, was re-elected as board chair. Adams is a 1981 graduate of Mercer’s College of Education.
Ed Schutter Jr. of Marietta, president and CEO of Arbor Pharmaceuticals, was recognized for completing a five-year term. Schutter is a 1977 graduate of Mercer’s College of Pharmacy.
For more information, visit www.mercer.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.