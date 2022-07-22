MARIETTA — On Monday, Dr. Eric Holland began his tenure as the new principal of Marietta High School, where he will oversee approximately 2,500 students and about 250 staff.
Holland comes to Marietta by way of Rome, Georgia, where he was principal of Rome High School from 2017 through this past school year.
He started work less than a week after the Marietta school board voted unanimously to hire him. He replaces Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years helming MHS.
South Georgia roots
Holland was born in 1977 in Miami and raised in tiny Donalsonville, Georgia, the seat of Seminole County, the farthest southwest county in the state.
Holland, his brother and sister were raised by their working single mother — Holland’s father wasn’t around.
After high school Holland went off to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He earned his doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University. Holland also holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Holland said he was first inspired to be an educator by Donald Moore, his middle school basketball coach. Moore was the first in a series of coaches who acted as father figures to Holland.
“I learned so much from those guys. They're still my mentors to this day,” he said.
Another mentor was Reginald Knight, a high school coach of Moore’s.
“He (Knight) started to do things with me, like teach me how to tie a bow tie and taking me to church, and really just started to mentor me. Very spiritual guy, really just talked about core values a lot,” Holland said.
Holland is still loyal to the bow tie. Another daily accessory is his high school class ring, which features a red jewel, his last name, a basketball and the school’s initials.
When he graduated from Seminole County High, Holland’s mother couldn’t afford a class ring.
In 2000, Holland used his first paycheck as an educator to purchase one.
“I wear it with a lot of pride … It tells my story, my mother, my brother, my sister. It also reminds me where I came from,” he said.
Holland and his wife, Melissa, sponsor a class ring for two students every year.
The principal's first teaching job was at an alternative school in Americus. The students he worked with had been sent to the alternative school due to behavioral issues that led to them being removed from the regular public high school.
“My first 30 days there, I didn't even open a book with them. I spent more time learning about them. I'm a Mark Twain fan — he said, ‘the most important day of your life is the day you were born and the day you figure out why.’ So I celebrated their birthdays … and then we started to do some purpose projects. Like, what is your purpose in life?” Holland said.
One of the most impactful things Holland did was teaching those kids how to swim, an exercise in discipline which provided them with a lifelong skill.
“Back then, it wasn't common for Black kids to know how to swim. … It was a big, big deal to them, and it motivated them. But I used that to say if you can learn how to swim, you can learn how to do anything in life you want to do.”
Holland went on to teach at Americus High School (now Sumter County High School), before serving two stints as an assistant principal, first at Turner County High in Ashburn, then at Tift County High School in Tifton.
At all three of those schools, he coached basketball. He won two state championships at Americus and two at Tift.
He was briefly the freshman academy principal at Tift County.
“I was overpaid and underworked, it was a very simple job. And I just didn't feel like my skill set was suitable for something that small,” Holland said.
Then, in 2017, came the chance to move to Rome, his first foray outside of south Georgia. Holland was attracted to the school’s diversity, feeling it “resembled the world.” He also wanted to get away from the “stigma” of being known more for his coaching exploits than for his real job — educating.
At Rome, Holland grew the school’s AP, dual enrollment and work-based learning programs, and oversaw the building of a new college and career academy. During his tenure, the growing school went from 1,300 students to 2,000.
Kerry Minervini, chair of the Marietta school board, said Holland's tenure at Rome "saw growth and improvement in their academic offerings and outcomes, as well as expanded extracurricular opportunities and family engagement.”
Family man
Holland met his wife, Melissa, in the late 1990s, when she was working at a video store. He asked her out, but was turned down. So he asked again, and again, and again. She said yes on the seventh attempt.
“That's how persistent I am,” he said with a smile.
Melissa is a school counselor. The couple has two children. Eric Jr. is a freshman at Kennesaw State University, where he plays basketball. Ayden, 12, will attend Marietta Middle School.
Holland also has 24 godchildren. Four are traditional godchildren. The rest are former students he took under his wing.
He explained that many students he mentored in South Georgia had childhoods which mirrored his own. In some cases, a parent asked for him to be a godfather. In other cases, it came from the child.
“You end up creating a bond with these children, that they love you to death, and then their parents trust you. And then all of a sudden, they become part of your family,” he said.
Holland and his wife try to serve any need those children have, whether it’s buying them glasses or just providing guidance.
Holland said his father served 30 years in prison. His mother has a sixth grade education, and had three kids before she turned 19. If Holland could earn multiple degrees and have the career he's had, "you can do it," he tells his mentees.
A man of faith, Holland is a member of Thankful Baptist Church in Rome. He has four “spiritual fathers” from different churches he's attended in life who he still consults with.
"Dr. Holland’s enthusiasm and energy are contagious, and it’s clear from the moment you meet him that he has the heart of an educator," said Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera. "His successes at Rome High School demonstrate his deep commitment to student excellence, and he is also a strong advocate for his teachers and staff. I welcome his family to the Blue Devil community and look forward to the positive impact he will have in Marietta."
