Only 18 teachers nationwide were selected to serve as 2023 NASA Astronomy Activation Ambassadors.
One member of the elite group, Mary Teren, teaches students at McEachern High School. She is the only NASA ambassador from Georgia.
As a NASA ambassador, Teren will learn the latest about NASA’s astrophysics and planetary science missions, receive access to NASA education resources, and be trained to teach a curriculum module produced by the SETI Institute that connects curriculum concepts to NASA-supported scientific research.
Teren has taught Cobb students in 6-12 grade for 17 years. She has her Masters in Adolescent Science Education. She is broad field certified and teaches Astronomy, Oceanography and Earth Systems at McEachern.
AAA is a professional development program for middle school, high school and community college physical science teachers designed to enhance student learning and STEM engagement. AAA is part of NASA Science Mission Directorate’s Science Activation collective.
SciAct aims to effectively engage learners of all ages with NASA science.
“Participant teachers will use their AAA professional development and pedagogical training to convey real-world content to their students. This rich curriculum illuminates the value of scientific research and the wide variety of STEM career paths available to them,” said Dr. Dana Backman, AAA program lead. “The AAA program allows the SETI Institute to continue bringing NASA science into classrooms across the country.”
This is not the first time a Cobb teacher has suited up as a NASA ambassador. In fact, Cobb teachers have been part of the selective program since 2019. Last year, two Cobb middle school teachers were selected for the program.
NASA’s AAA program has reached an estimated 35,000 students through the experiences and training of their teachers. A controlled study of the AAA program by education evaluators WestEd showed statistically significant improvements in student learning and engagement among those whose teachers participated in the program and taught the Next Generation Science Standards-aligned curriculum module.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.