There was a new sheriff in town — for one day — before she returned to McEachern High School to complete her senior year.
On the eve of Trinity Carter completing her Law and Justice Pathway, the McEachern senior was sworn in as the Cobb County Sheriff for a Day.
Carter was selected for the honor based on her knowledge, passion, commitment and understanding of the importance of law enforcement and the community coming together. The Sheriff's Department praised her application essay for identifying not only the importance of law enforcement and the community but also specific issues and problems within the communities and how to address them.
"There is an abundance of opportunities we are offered in life, but very few are offered the chance to experience being the head of the department sworn to protect and serve the community. Although this opportunity won't provide me with the complete experience of being the Sheriff, I want to be 'Sheriff for a Day' to get a better understanding of the services, decisions, and feelings that go into being the sheriff. I want to be able to take this experience and learn from it as I continue to study criminal justice through college and one day start my own career in law," Carter wrote in her essay.
Carter took home more than experience and memories from her day as Cobb's Sheriff. The department presented her with an honorary Sheriff ID card, a plaque, gift card, a leather Sheriff's notebook and backpack. To commemorate her upcoming birthday, she even received a birthday card signed by the actual Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr. and his Command Staff.
Carter's experience as sheriff gave her more insight into how she can help her community in the future. Through her volunteer work and her success beyond the classroom, she aims to help those close to her and throughout the community.
The McEachern senior wants to create a better future for generations to come, not by changing just one thing but by using her experience and future career to impact the entire world.
Her teacher praised her for setting goals to change the world.
"Trinity is as hardworking as she is because she truly believes she can make an impact in the criminal justice field. She plans to make this impact by entering the law and justice field, becoming an attorney and then a Judge in the near future," said Suling Beck, McEachern law and justice teacher.
