Most will agree teachers around the world are working harder this school year than ever before.
It seems the parents of McClure Middle School are keenly aware how true this is and have not let the COVID-19 pandemic hinder their support for the teachers of their children.
Cory Stanley stepped into the role as principal of McClure Middle School this year and has been amazed at the level of support provided by the parents and community.
Partnering together, the McClure PTSA and McClure Foundation have found that they can pool their resources in supporting the school.
The collaboration between the parent-volunteer organizations has resulted in numerous accomplishments during the school year, including the installation of six water bottle filling stations throughout the school, feeding 20-plus families during the holidays, providing $5,000 in teacher grants to support instruction, contributing to the purchase of rewards to support positive student behavior, providing grab-and-go meals to staff members, volunteering to distribute meals to the community and kicking off a renovation project titled The Maverick Makeover at McClure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.