The Georgia Science Teachers Association recently named McCleskey Middle School teacher Annette Simpson the 2020 Middle School Science Teacher of the Year for the entire state of Georgia.
The annual Georgia Science Teacher of Year awards recognize ongoing excellence in science and the commitment to its improvement. All GSTA Award winners were honored at a recent special awards banquet at the Ironworks Conference Center in Columbus as part of the GSTA Science Conference.
This is not the first time the McCleskey teacher has been recognized as a standout educator or a top Georgia Science Teacher. In 2015, she earned the Georgia Elementary Science Teacher of the Year Award for her work at Keheley Elementary School. She has also earned the Cobb STEM Distinguished Educator Award and the nationally-recognized Shell Teacher Award, which honors one outstanding classroom K-12 teacher who has had a positive impact on his or her students, school, and the community through exemplary science teaching.
She was also one of only 36 teachers nationwide who was selected and completed a food science training program.
