McCleskey Middle School teacher Annette Simpson was one of 36 teachers nationwide who recently completed a food science training program developed and implemented in a partnership between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) and Graduate School USA.
Simpson participated in the one-week program that explored the science behind the nation’s food supply in Washington this summer.
The training was designed for middle and high school science teachers, as well as family and consumer science and health education teachers. It was part of the FDA Professional Development Program in Food Science, a sustained effort to train U.S. teachers to use FDA’s curriculum in their classrooms nationwide. The goal of the program is to educate teachers and students about critical food safety issues such as foodborne illnesses by exploring the science behind them. The program arms teachers with a unique topic and curriculum with which to teach science.
Participants learn about nutrition, food allergies, cosmetics safety and color additives from FDA experts. Teachers also receive nutrition education material to help teach their students how to use the Nutrition Facts label to make better food choices.
Teachers learned how to better use the Nutrition Facts label to assess the nutritional value of foods. Teachers also talked with scientists from FDA and conducted laboratory experiments to further increase their understanding of food science.
Among the topics covered, teachers investigated how a single bacteria cell can multiply to millions in just a few hours and they observed how different temperatures - heating, room temperature, chilling and freezing - affect the growth of bacteria. The teachers explored these concepts by putting their culinary skills to the test. After cooking hamburgers to various temperatures, the teachers tested them for bacteria and other organisms that cause disease.
