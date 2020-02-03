Peek inside any classroom at McCall Primary School in the morning and you can see students standing together, singing, holding hands and encouraging one another.
The McCall educators have used the Ignite Your S.H.I.N.E. framework from LaVonna Roth to guide them as they set out to teach students that each one is honored and valued.
McCall’s journey with Ignite Your S.H.I.N.E. began through the relationship forged between kindergarten teacher Lori Webber and Roth following a Cobb Schools development event.
Webber introduced the S.H.I.N.E. lessons to her class for 12 weeks. She and her students incorporated what they learned into all aspects of their daily classroom routine.
Webber’s students were so empowered that they noticed the words in the acronym everywhere - in books, on shirts and even in what people said. They began to wear shirts with positive messages on them which would be a catalyst for a discussion for the day.
Because of the impact of these lessons on the kindergarten class, Roth agreed to speak to the entire school and gave McCall lifetime access to her lessons. Witnessing the program’s impact, McCall Primary embraced Ignite Your S.H.I.N.E. schoolwide.
They now have a committee of Illuminators that help facilitate the implementation of Ignite Your S.H.I.N.E. on a school level. They have brought S.H.I.N.E. into weekly newsletters, morning announcements, bulletin boards, morning music, school displays and staff shirts. They have also created a list of books, quotes, music, as well as, a One Note notebook that contains all school resources to help each teacher get started.
McCall now has a weekly Shine-ing Shout Out drawing where one student is featured on the morning announcements for a way that they have shown SHINEtastic behavior towards a classmate.
This year, McCall has three teachers in the Teacher Leader Academy. For their legacy project, they decided to create a S.H.I.N.E. Squad that consists of students in Webber’s class last year that already experienced a year of Ignite Your S.H.I.N.E.
