More than 60 years after attending Hickory Hills Elementary, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin joined Hickory Hills students and their parents to observe Walk to School Day, an event that raises awareness for pedestrian safety and the benefits of walking to school.
Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin greets students at Hickory Hills Elementary School Wednesday.
Students and parents walk to Hickory Hills Elementary School for Walk to School Day on Wednesday.
MARIETTA — When Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin was a student in the inaugural class at Hickory Hills Elementary, he walked to school.
On a Wednesday morning, more than 60 years later, the mayor made the walk again, joining a crowd of Hickory Hills students and their parents for Walk to School Day, an event that raises awareness for pedestrian safety and the benefits of walking to school.
The students walked from Tumlin Park, accompanied by a police escort, to meet Tumlin at Hickory Hills Elementary. Tumlin walked from his house, less than a block from the school.
“All of us like the concept of a neighborhood school that you can walk to,” Tumlin said. “The fact people let their kids walk to school — that’s a statement that they think the streets are safe.”
Anna Green, a member of Hickory Hills PTA and former Hickory Hills student, organized the event.
“It’s just great to unite the families,” Green said, mentioning that some families took taxis to the park so they could participate in the walk. “And I think it’s a good idea to bring awareness to the walkability [of the area].”
Green said that more young families are moving to Marietta, and that those families want their kids to be able to walk to school.
Patti Pittman, who works on the Georgia Safe Routes to School program with the state Department of Transportation, also joined the walk. She spoke to Tumlin and parents about ways to improve the safety of the infrastructure around Hickory Hills.
“I’d love to see raised crosswalks here,” she said. “It would raise safety exponentially.”
She also recommended blinking pedestrian crossing lights, which she said Georgia DOT has funding available for.
Pittman stressed that the most important thing to teach kids about crossing streets is to always make eye contact with drivers before crossing.
