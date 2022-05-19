Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin joins members and coaches of the Marietta High School track team, as well as MHS cheerleaders, in celebrating the track team’s 2022 state championship during a celebration of the victory at Glover Park on Wednesday evening.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin congratulates Marietta High School track coach Nick Houstoulakis on the track team’s state championship during a celebration of the victory at Glover Park on Wednesday evening.
Marietta High School junior Malachai Sanders smiles back at his teammates as he inspects a poster presented to the 2022 MHS track team by the city of Marietta during a celebration of the team’s state championship at Glover Park on Wednesday evening. Sanders was the state’s 800-meter champion, as well as a member of the championship 4x400 relay team.
Carolynn Sanders takes a photo of her twin sons, Marietta High School juniors and track team members Isaiah (left) and Malachai Sanders during a Wednesday evening celebration of the 2022 MHS track team’s state championship.
Thomas Hartwell
Thomas Hartwell
Members of the 2022 Marietta High School track team inspect a poster presented to the team by the city of Marietta during a celebration of the victory at Glover Park on Wednesday evening.
Thomas Hartwell
Thomas Hartwell
Members of the 2022 Marietta High School track team pose with a poster presented to the team by the city of Marietta during a celebration of the victory at Glover Park on Wednesday evening.
Thomas Hartwell
Thomas Hartwell
During a victory celebration on Marietta Square Wednesday, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin honored members and coaches of the Marietta High School track team, as well as MHS cheerleaders, for winning the 2022 state championship.
