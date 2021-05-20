The Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education will have a Summer Workshop on the Holocaust for high school students running June 8-11 from noon to 4 p.m.
The workshop is free for accepted applicants and will be held online via Zoom.
The program is in partnership with the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus. Accepted students can engage in discussions and take part in sessions facilitated by museum staff, college faculty, Holocaust scholars and survivor speakers.
Rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors may apply online. The application deadline is May 26.
For more information and registration, visit https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/students/summer-workshop-wwii-holocaust.php.
