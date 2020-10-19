Brent Uken took a different path in retirement than most retirees.
Uken, 55, a former senior partner with a global consulting firm, stepped away from a 30-year professional services career in 2018 to follow his passion in the health and fitness arena. He enrolled at Kennesaw State University in August 2019 to pursue a master’s degree in applied exercise and health science. In addition to his studies, Uken is a graduate research assistant and a teaching assistant.
Uken credits Trisha VanDusseldorp, assistant professor of exercise science in the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, for playing a vital part in his decision to attend KSU. She gave him a tour of her lab, sparking his interest in her research and encouraging him to apply for the master’s degree program.
Uken explained that the importance of graduate research lies with deep intellectual curiosity and the desire to identify benefits for the general population.
Since he began his graduate studies in fall 2019, Uken and VanDusseldorp have worked closely on various research endeavors. One of his research ideas, focusing on Omega-3 fatty acids for disease prevention, led to a successfully funded grant proposal.
This project became the foundation for a grant proposal for the Interdisciplinary Innovation Initiative, sponsored by the KSU Research and Service Foundation. This internal grants program is spearheaded by KSU’s Office of Research to stimulate innovation, capacity-building and sustainability of interdisciplinary research and scholarly activity focused on the university’s four broad research themes.
Uken is part of the team that was awarded funding over the next two years to conduct a complete analysis of the independent impacts of two particular Omega-3 fatty acids that have been identified in helping prevent cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, as well as have the potential to reduce inflammation induced by diseases and exercise.
The team—including VanDusseldorp, Gerald Mangine and Brian Klisczewicz in exercise science, as well as Carol Chrestensen in chemistry — will assess the impacts on participants’ health and wellness, including metabolic and cardiovascular health, along with their exercise reactions.
Uken’s plans may include pursuing a doctoral degree, but will undoubtedly include teaching and conducting additional research in a field that he describes as “near and dear” to him.
