MARIETTA — An initiative aimed at boosting the reading skills of young students has been successful in its first year, according to data presented to the Marietta Board of Education this week.
"We're teaching and assessing better than we ever have in the past," Deputy Superintendent Belinda Walters-Brazile told the board. "I think if you asked any teacher, they would say that we can deliver specifically better what a student needs and break apart what they need to really address the deficit and move them forward. So I think it's great stuff for us."
The "Literacy and Justice for All" initiative was introduced in May 2021 and taught to district teachers by Margie Gillis, founder of Literacy How, an early-reading nonprofit. The initiative, funded with nearly $1 million in grant money from the United Way, was designed to make every child in Marietta a proficient reader by the end of third grade.
Walters-Brazile presented a slideshow that outlined reading improvement over the course of the year in students from kindergarten to third grade.
The slideshow included data from student assessments taken at the beginning, middle and end of the school year. The assessments measured three main components: reading fluency, both in speed and accuracy; understanding of letter sounds; and the ability to identify and manipulate individual sounds in spoken words.
Kindergarteners increased their test average in letter sounds from 32% at the beginning of this year to 80% in the middle of the year. Those students have yet to take the end of year test.
Additionally, second graders increased their test average in oral reading from 54% to 84%, and third grade increased in oral fluency from 73% to 98%.
The board hired an external evaluator from the University of Georgia to determine the efficacy of the program and gather qualitative data by interviewing principals and teachers during the school year. The board will receive its full report from the evaluator at the end of the month, but the early signs were positive.
"They felt like teachers and principals were behind it 100%," Walters-Brazile said. "They felt like the training gave them the information they needed. They said we see the value of this and that they were able to teach better and more specifically to what a student needs."
Nik Philmon, who works as a facilitator for the initiative, makes sure the program runs smoothly at three elementary schools: Sawyer Road, Park Street and Lockheed. Philmon trains teachers at those schools on how to teach different aspects of the new reading approach. He then analyzes the data after students take assessments to see what elements of the teaching process can be improved.
The new reading strategy differs in that it individualizes the curriculum to better fit students at different reading levels.
The beginning of the year was a challenge, Philmon said, as some teachers were reluctant to change how they taught reading.
"So teachers initially underwent a little bit of hesitation...basically changing some of the fundamental ways that we've taught reading in the past. Teachers, by and large, once numerical data started hitting, were less skeptical, but even more so when they started to see what their kids could do in class. I have very few reticent teachers anymore at all."
Walters-Brazile lauded teachers in the district for being able to adapt to the new teaching method.
"It's definitely been a community approach," Walters-Brazile said. "The teachers have worked really hard, and it's been a big switch, and we just appreciate all the work that everybody's put in."
In year two of the project, there will be continued instruction for teachers, with the idea that the district will use the new reading strategy for years to come.
"I anticipate by the end of next year, you'll see some big changes in our reading comprehension scores," Walters-Brazile said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.