Linda Kurtz, a STEM lab teacher at Sope Creek Elementary, will set sail on Aug. 12 to assist scientists on a 12-day hydrographic survey in the Pacific Northwest.
Kurtz will participate in this cruise as part of NOAA’s Teacher at Sea program, which bridges science and education through real-world research experiences.
“In pursuing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with NOAA as a 'Teacher At Sea,' my students will be given a bird’s-eye view into authentic scientific research projects presently happening at sea,” said Kurtz. “At the heart of this hands-on mission is the spirit of Stewardship and the significance of our roles and responsibilities as inhabitants of our amazing Earth. Our students are the next generation of potential STEM innovators and through my mission will be granted front row seats to the real-world action and exhilaration of current STEM-based careers.”
Kurtz will board the NOAA ship Fairweather in Newport, Oregon and will work with scientists from both NOAA and the U.S. Geological Survey daily as they chart the ocean floor along the coasts of Oregon and California. Kurtz will be writing a blog about her experience, accessible at https://teacheratsea.noaa.gov/#/2019/Linda*Kurtz/blogs.
"NOAA's Teacher at Sea Program gives teachers the professional opportunity of a lifetime with a chance to participate in cutting edge science, on the ocean, working side-by-side with world-renowned scientists,” said Jennifer Hammond, the program’s director. “Teachers describe this authentic research experience as transformative and one that allows them to bring new knowledge and excitement back to their classrooms.”
Now in its 29th year, the program has provided more than 800 teachers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience participating in science at sea. This year, NOAA received applications from nearly 300 teachers and chose 19 to participate in research cruises. These educators are able to enrich their curricula with the depth of understanding they gain by living and working side-by-side with scientists studying the marine environment.
NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth's environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.
For more information, visit https://nauticalcharts.noaa.gov.
