MARIETTA —For the fourth year running, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera is paying for one college application for every senior at Marietta High School.
There are about 500 seniors at Marietta High.
The money comes from Rivera’s bonus and his speaking fees, all of which he said he donates back to Marietta students. Last year Rivera's bonus was $10,000, according to district spokesperson Chris Fiore, and almost $4,500 was spent on college application fees.
"I want kids to chase their hopes and dreams. If you have a child who’s concerned about college application fees, I want to take that worry away,” Rivera said.
On Wednesday, Marietta High School held “Apply to College Day” where the graduating class spoke with college counselors, received feedback on admissions essays, and had their application fees paid off. Students who didn’t attend the event will still be able to take advantage of the offer.
Rivera said he hopes the event and his offer encourage the seniors to apply for early decision and early action, both of which, he said increase, their chance of acceptance and receiving financial aid.
Early action is an application process that allows students to apply early to multiple schools without making a commitment to attend a particular one. Early decision applications lock students into one school if they are accepted.
"I was kind of pushing off the writing parts," said Laila Hunt, a senior at Marietta High who was working on an application to study computer science at Georgia State University. "The proof reading tables were really helpful."
Hunt said she was worried about paying the cost of application fees, which she has seen range from $40 to $100. Other seniors, like first-generation applicant Jackie Ramirez-Medina, were also worried.
"My parents made it very clear to me that I would have to pay for my application fees and college expenses," Ramirez-Medina said. She added that she had saved up to pay for application fees, and that she was planning to use financial aid to seek a degree in chemical engineering.
According to an annual U.S. News survey of 889 colleges this year, the average application fee is around $45.
