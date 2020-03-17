C-SPAN announced on March 11 that Daniel Liu, Shruthi Maharajan and Advaith Shivaram, students at George Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta were honorable mention winners in C-SPAN’s national 2020 StudentCam competition.
Liu, Maharajan and Shivaram will receive $250 for the documentary, "Final Ruling: Criminal Justice Reform in the Modern Era."
Each year since 2006, C-SPAN partners with local cable television providers in communities nationwide to invite middle and high school students to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance. This year students addressed the theme, "What's Your Vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign."
In response, nearly 5,400 students from 44 states and Washington, D.C., participated. C-SPAN received over 2,500 submissions on a variety of topics.
These winners are among the 330 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000.
