Vineet Raman and Hannah Sharpe, both of Marietta, were among the dozen that were selected for international travel-study grants offered to University of Georgia students and recent alumni through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
This marks the sixth straight year — and 10th time in the past 11 years — that UGA has received 10 or more offers.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers research, study and teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries to recent college graduates and graduate students. As the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, it is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and countries worldwide.
Raman, who graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in biology, Spanish and Latin American and Caribbean studies, was among the four that received Fulbright academic and arts grants. He will be heading to India to research health inequities among tribal populations in southern Karnataka.
Sharpe, who graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in international affairs and Chinese and a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in public administration, was among the five that received Fulbright English teaching assistantship awards. Sharpe's host country is South Korea. She will spend her Fulbright year teaching at an all-boys high school in Mokpo, on the southwest coast.
For more information, visit https://us.fulbrightonline.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.