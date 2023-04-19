Corey Lawson
Marietta Sixth Grade Academy will need to start searching for a new principal.
That's because Corey Lawson, who has been at the helm of the school for eight years, announced his resignation Tuesday evening. His last day will be June 30.
The announcement in an email to MSGA families was sparse on details, though he noted the decision to leave "was not taken lightly and required much prayer and discussion with my family."
Lawson said in the statement he has been involved in Marietta City Schools' middle grades for 22 years, with 12 of those spent at MSGA in various roles.
"These experiences have had a profound impact on my life, and I will cherish the memories of working with the Blue Devil family," Lawson wrote.
