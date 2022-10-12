ACT scores were released Wednesday, and Marietta City Schools dipped ever so slightly from last year.
The ACT, one of the most common tests used for college admissions, is scored by subject and with an average composite score. The maximum score is 36.
Marietta High School, the district's only high school, had an average composite of 22.9 for 2022, down from 23 in 2021.
The ACT has not yet released district-level scores to the general public. Cobb County School District had not publicized its scores by press time.
Despite the slight decrease, Marietta High's average composite was 1.3 points higher than the state average of 21.6, which dropped a point from 2021. The national average for 2022 was 19.8, which the ACT reported is the lowest average score in more than three decades.
Marietta High School students outpaced state and national peers in every test category — English, math, reading, and science — and made gains in math and science. The average scores for English and reading dropped slightly from last year.
The school’s test takers scored 22.8 in English (-.7 from 2021), 22.3 in math (+.3), 23.4 in reading (-.3) and 22.6 in science (+.4).
Marietta City Schools saw an 11% increase in test takers from 2021, with 113 students taking the ACT this year.
“After life and school changes brought about by the pandemic, we saw more students getting out and taking the ACT this year,” said MCS Superintendent Grant Rivera, in a news release. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our teachers and students to see our scores stay virtually the same while the state and nation had more significant drops.”
