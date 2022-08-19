Marietta City Schools approved a pay raise for its bus drivers a day after the Cobb County School District did the same.
At a special called meeting Friday, the Marietta school board voted 7-0 to approve starting pay of $26 per hour, a raise of $5.96, for the district's bus drivers and a base wage of $15.71 per hour, up from $12.11, for the district's bus monitors.
The Cobb school board voted Thursday night to raise its starting bus driver wage to $25 per hour. Cobb schools is facing a 200-driver shortage, with more than 23% of driver positions vacant.
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ the district heard about the raise by Cobb schools officials Thursday morning and moved to do the same the next day.
"I met with the drivers this morning and told them that we certainly respect and understand why Cobb made the shift that they did," Rivera said. "At the same exact time we had an opportunity very quickly to show them that we care and value them and that meant that if a neighbor of ours, such as Cobb, increase their pay schedule, that we were going to do the same."
Terry Anderson, a bus driver and lead trainer of new drivers for Marietta, said the district's move is life changing for her and other drivers who will now have opportunities they did not before, like homeownership.
"The sense of care and our ability to make this happen, it's, I'm actually speechless, but it was wonderful," Anderson said.
Bus driver pay will now range from $26 to $36.81, while monitors' pay will range from $15.71 to $21.88, according to Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operations officer.
"For me as a driver, it means a lot. It means that my district cares about me, it puts the drivers in a really wonderful position," Anderson said.
Kim Ellis, the district's transportation director, said that Marietta schools, instead of facing severe driver shortages like Cobb, is 98% staffed.
Ellis said the district has cultivated a culture in which drivers and monitors "feel valued and appreciated, and then that lets them go out and be able to take care of our kids and get them to and from school safely."
Anderson said she and other drivers, who gave a standing ovation with tears, cheers and applause when Rivera announced the decision Friday morning, see this move as more than just a raise.
"Money's great and it's a huge driver, but that paired with an environment that will allow you to be authentically who you are and serve and do what you need to do for your students ... it's huge. It's a win-win for everybody."
