Due to a rise in assessed property values in Cobb County of 12.3%, Marietta City Schools is estimated to collect an additional $6.5 million in local property tax revenue next fiscal year, an increase of 9.14%.
The Marietta Board of Education will vote July 19 on setting the general fund millage rate at 17.97 mills, the same tax rate as last year. Since assessments are increasing, the steady millage rate amounts to a tax increase — under state law, local governments are required to advertise it as such.
Were the district to institute a “rollback” of the millage rate — lowering the rate so its tax revenues would be the same as last year’s and resulting in no tax increase — it would set the rate at 16.465 mills.
Under the proposed millage rate, the owner of a home worth $350,000 will see their school tax bill increase by approximately $205. The owner of a home worth $700,000 will see their school tax bill increase by approximately $421.
The school board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget on June 14 and will vote on final approval of the millage rate July 19. The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The district’s general fund budget increased by 6% over the previous year, going from $117 million to $126.6 million. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced, with projected expenditures matching projected revenue.
Local tax revenue funds approximately 59% of general fund revenue. State funding makes up nearly all of the other revenue, approximately 40%. The state did not make any austerity cuts to education funding in its 2022-2023 budget.
The budget includes staff raises of a salary schedule step, plus an additional 5.5%, at a cost of $6.68 million. All staff will receive raises of at least 5.5%, the average raise for district employees is 7.5%, and some will see raises as high as 9.6%.
Also included in the fiscal 2023 budget is $3.9 million to fund additional staffing at schools. Chief Financial Officer Erin Franklin said the district is adding 13.75 certified instructional positions in reading, gifted math, drama, band and special education.
The district also plans to hire six new head custodians, 10 half-time bookkeepers, three registered behavior technicians, two job coaches, one parental rights clerk, and more school security. The $3.9 million is also being used to pay more for substitute teachers, which is contracted through staffing company Kelly Services.
"The foremost important thing when focusing on this year’s budget was insuring that our teachers, administration and staff know how valued and appreciated they are by this district," said board Chair Kerry Minervini. "It takes each and every one of them to make our students successful.
"We’re providing some additional supports in some of those core areas where we’ve noticed our students need to make up a little bit of ground. We also wanted to make sure some of our elective classes and extra curriculars (i.e. band, chorus, middle school athletics, drama, etc.) are getting the support and attention they deserve."
The board is holding three public hearings on the millage rate. The first two hearings are both on July 12 — one at 9 a.m. and one at 6 p.m. The third hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 5:45 p.m., ahead of the board’s 6 p.m. meeting.
Meetings are held at the district’s central office at 250 Howard Street in Marietta.
