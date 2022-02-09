MARIETTA — Responding to an increase in fights, the Marietta Board of Education unanimously voted to increase police presence at Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School Tuesday night.
The board allocated up to $96,000 to increase the number of Marietta Police Department officers at the middle school, from one to two, and at the high school, from three to four. MHS had two officers until mid-December of last year, when it added a third.
Superintendent Grant Rivera and MHS principal Keith Ball will also be meeting with MHS staff this week and next to solicit detailed feedback about whether staff feel safe and whether MHS administrators are properly disciplining students.
Put simply, MHS staff have concerns about how the administration is processing discipline, Rivera told the MDJ. Feedback gained from a survey administered last week was “concerning,” and the superintendent wants to speak more in-depth with staff to determine next steps.
“I know we all feel the same way, but I just want to acknowledge that it breaks my heart that this is the conversation that we're having,” board member A.B. Almy said during the meeting. “And we're not talking about the education of our children right now, and how this detracts from it.”
Fight statistics
MHS has had at least 62 fighting incidents since the start of this school year, according to data provided by the district.
MHS provided data to the MDJ listing the number of fighting incidents in each month of the school year, broken down by severity level, as well as the number of assault or battery cases, broken down by severity.
The number of fighting incidents was 12 per month the first two months of school and increased to 15 in October. The number declined to four in November. In December, there were zero, and in January, there were 10 (students were only in school for two weeks in December).
In February, there have already been nine fights. The data was provided to the MDJ Tuesday night, but the district noted that “the most recent altercations may not be reflected in the data below due to when the reports were pulled.”
The MDJ has requested data from prior school years to compare to the current year. District spokesperson Jen Brock said the district is working to provide that information. In remarks at the meeting, Rivera said the number of fights this year are not “comparable to fall 2019,” the last pre-pandemic semester.
Rivera at Tuesday’s meeting acknowledged that fights had become an issue. Social media has been rife with reports and videos of the fights, and there was a large turnout for Tuesday’s meeting. Superintendents and teachers in other districts are reporting similar spikes in fighting during the pandemic, Rivera said, including outburst and behavioral issues among younger children.
“This is a dynamic that is occurring across schools all throughout the country … The reality is this: this community, myself, and everyone in this room doesn't care what's happening across the country, they care about what's happening in Marietta,” Rivera said to the board. “And there's an expectation and accountability, quite candidly, that we should have fixed it sooner, and that we have to fix it now.”
‘Unacceptable’
Prior to the board discussing the issue, two women spoke about fighting during the public comment period. Donna Lewis, a retired educator who has three grandchildren in the system, including an 11th grader at MHS, said the climate at the high school is “growing increasingly toxic.”
“It is unsettling to him, evidenced by his drop from being an A student who eagerly wanted to be in school, to a student, in his own words, (who) is doing what I have to do to just get by,” Lewis said.
She went on to call the violence “unacceptable,” and said if the board and superintendent don’t get it under control, it will continue to negatively impact the performance and morale of students and staff.
“Children will rise to what you expect of them,” Lewis said. “If you give a dog a good name — as my ex-husband used to say — he will live up to it. And the same will happen with children. It’s going to take all of us.”
Heather Harris, the mother of an MHS freshman, credited Ball for communicating with parents, but said he needs to do so more frequently and more thoroughly. Rumors are swirling, she said, including people who allege that students have been involved in fights and suspended, only to reappear in class the next day.
“I bet that word on the street a lot of times isn't true, it's just what the talk is,” Harris said. “But communication along the way, and telling us those things, would prevent the talk from getting so bad.”
Later in the meeting, however, board member Irene Berens said there were legal restrictions about what the district can communicate, including a student’s name, specific actions they committed and how they were punished.
The district, Harris said, should communicate the frequency of fights, what percentage are instigated by first-time versus repeat offenders, and how discipline is being administered. Much of the communication to parents has been dispelling specific rumors, she added.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who attended the meeting, likes to say the school system is the heart of Marietta.
“I’m hearing a lot of parents that are scared for the safety of their children,” Tumlin said in an interview.
Beverly McAfee is a Marietta resident who founded Marietta Mentoring for Leadership, a program that connects adult mentors with MCS students.
“I’ve never said anything negative about the school system,” McAfee said after the meeting. “Today, I wasn't so proud. But I'm going to be their best cheerleader.”
McAfee, while alarmed by the fighting, said she supports Ball and Rivera, and believes they are taking the problem seriously.
“I think they're on top of it,” she said. “I do think that they realize, and it's up to the board. They need to step up, they're leaders, they've got to figure it out. But if they need anybody in the community to help them, they need to call on them … This was good tonight. I think it was good that they saw people that really cared in the community.”
Patterns and policies
Before voting to approve the extra police officers, board members questioned Rivera about discipline policies and the training officers receive.
MHS operates under a “progressive discipline” model, where the severity of offenses and the history of the student is taken into account. Being tardy is not treated the same as fighting, or fighting multiple times. Punishments increase if students repeatedly break the rules.
Asked by board member Jaillene Hunter when the district will reassess to see if new measures are effective, Rivera said officials will be looking at data throughout 2022 and soliciting feedback from staff.
The officers themselves, “student resource officers,” are those who have received special training to operate in schools. MPD does not currently have enough SRO-trained officers to meet the district’s request, so regular officers will work alongside full-time SROs in the interim.
“We want a proactive presence,” Rivera said in an interview. “MPD has a great relationship in our schools. They mentor, they coach, they teach, and the reality is, they can walk the hallways and provide a positive presence to further avoid and deter a potential fight.”
Rivera told the MDJ that some patterns have emerged in the fighting. In many cases, students who are fighting do not have a history of discipline issues. Most of the time, he said, it starts with an isolated situation “in the community, that then carries over into school.”
Students with no history of discipline issues go through a mediation process with a therapist and the other student involved, Rivera said, before reintegrating into the classroom.
School is also the “safest place to fight,” Rivera said, because students know others will step in to break it up.
The superintendent dispelled rumors that the fights are being driven by gangs.
“Overwhelmingly, we do not link this activity to gang-related behavior,” Rivera said in an interview. “What we link it to is social media, at a shockingly high rate … Kids are going back and forth on social media, who choose to settle a social media dispute in person.”
Rivera told the board that while the district has taken steps to address fighting, it hasn’t happened quickly enough. He did, however, say that some information shared by parents on social media was false.
“And we're fighting something that's … happening all around us. I mean, the adults are arguing on social media the same way the kids are arguing in the classroom,” Rivera said. “And my commitment is that we will figure this out. And I want to get back to the conversations that matter. And I want to get back to the trust and the relationships that we should have. … This is not just a Marietta problem, but we're gonna find a Marietta solution.”
Responded Hunter, “We need to. We need to.”
