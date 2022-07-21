MARIETTA — The Marietta Board of Education has approved up to $1.78 million to fund substitute and supply teachers for the coming school year. Included in the allocation was a doubling of the pay rate for substitute teachers, in an effort to keep pace with other districts.
The board approved the two items unanimously, though board members Angela Orange and Jason Waters were absent from this week's meeting. One item allocates $875,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to contracted supply teachers, the other allocates up to $900,000 from the general fund for substitutes.
This will be the second year in a row that the district is using federal pandemic funds to employ supply teachers.
Supply teachers are hired full-time for the entire school year. They are often, though not always, certified teachers. They assist with face-to-face instruction, virtual schooling, small-group tutoring and other support roles, and can fill in for absent teachers when a substitute teacher isn’t available (Board member Jaillene Hunter asked what virtual instruction they are involved in given the district has ended its virtual school option — staff said it was for special circumstances such as extended student absences).
The district is hiring 22 supply teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Supply teachers are treated like other Marietta instructional staff, but are only contracted for one year.
“Think of them as like extra staff to help kids,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said in an interview. “Then, that is different from a substitute teacher. A substitute teacher is, I'm sick with a cold, or I'm sick with COVID, and the substitute teacher is the one who's coming in for a day, or two or three, and just filling in for random classes as needed.”
The district’s substitutes are contracted through Kelly Services, a staffing firm.
The board approved raising the daily substitute rate from $75 per day to $150 per day. Combined with Kelly’s 35% cut, a substitute costs the district $202.50 per day.
“It's been $75 for quite a while though hasn't it?” asked board member Jeff DeJarnett, whose wife teaches French at Marietta High. “Back in the day … I used to fill in for a French teacher at the high school.”
The board budgeted a maximum of $900,000 based upon the substitute pay rate and projected need.
The higher pay rate is necessary, district staff say, to increase the “fill rate” when subs are needed. Last year, depending on the school, between 20% and 60% of teacher absences were filled by a substitute.
Rivera said other districts that Marietta competes with for subs have already raised rates significantly.
“Quite honestly, we're simply trying to be at approximately the same level,” Rivera said at the board meeting. “We are not leading our competitors in any way with the sub rate.”
Board member A.B. Almy asked if other districts also use a staffing agency. Rivera said some don’t, but that Marietta believes using Kelly is cheaper than hiring additional human resources staff to manage substitute teachers internally.
To retain full-time staff, the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget includes staff raises of a salary schedule step, plus an additional 5.5%, at a cost of $6.68 million. All staff will receive raises of at least 5.5%, the average raise for district employees is 7.5%, and some will see raises as high as 9.6%.
While the raises for full-time staff and the higher substitute rate are responses to labor shortages, Rivera said supply teachers are aimed at meeting instructional challenges.
“The supply teachers that we have hired last year and again this year are really about student needs post-pandemic, and, ‘How do we push more adults into buildings to address learning needs?’ That's really a huge part of it. And as a secondary benefit, they're certainly available if a substitute teacher doesn't show up.”
