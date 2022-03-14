The Marietta Board of Education is scheduled to vote on funding for summer school programs Tuesday night, as well as explore a bond to get a head start on its sales tax projects.
The board will consider approving up to $350,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for 2022 summer school that seeks to close learning gaps in elementary and middle school students. MCS students in Georgia Milestone Benchmark years — grades 3, 5 and 8, who are not performing at their grade level would be targeted for the four-week program. Allocating resources to combat learning loss caused by the pandemic has been a priority of the district in recent years.
“Those are some of the critical years when it comes to making sure that kids are actually on level,” said school board Chair Kerry Minervini. “So we're going to be using some of the CARES funding money to hopefully work to get some of these kids back up to where they need to be before next year.”
Another $103,700 in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be allocated for the 2022 Marietta High School summer school program, if approved. The cost of the five-week summer program is $220 per half credit. Tuition scholarships are offered based on graduation status, credit recovery needs, free/reduced lunch status, and/or financial need.
The summer school also includes a special, free program for rising ninth graders, the EXCELerate Academy. The academy provides incoming high school students a chance to preview curriculum, earn credits and become familiar with MHS.
In other business, the board will be asked to approve a resolution allowing district staff and the law firm Gray, Pannell & Woodward to explore a bond to pre-finance projects from its special purpose local option sales tax cycle, or E-SPLOST VI.
The bond would be issued by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority to finance projects approved in the countywide E-SPLOST referendum in 2021. Collections for E-SPLOST VI begin in 2024 and will continue through 2029. The district would pay back the bond using SPLOST revenue. E-SPLOST VI is expected to collect $71.5 million for various Marietta schools capital projects.
Minervini said the district was exploring that option because of rising construction costs that may make the projects cheaper to do now than in a few years.
“So trying to get ahead of the curve a little bit — but really this is just kind of investigating it. … We want to see what it's going to cost us to do that … We've got some big projects that are going to be coming up in the next couple of years that we're trying to get ahead of and hopefully be a little bit more fiscally savvy about,” Minervini said.
The board will consider several other funding requests for maintenance and new equipment, including about $660,00 for a new gym roof at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, about $320,000 for furniture at Marietta Middle, about $260,000 for Wi-Fi controllers and thermostats for several buildings, and about $220,000 for repaving at the district’s transportation facility.
The board will also vote on about $100,000 in funding to renovate the Marietta Middle School library, part of E-SPLOST V. The library, currently called a “media center,” will become a “learning commons,” as has been the case at other schools.
“Instead of it being your typical media center where you check out books and things of that sort, it's set up more so that it's a collaborative, sort of station-focused learning environment,” Minervini said. “There's still books and things … But there's also computers, there's movable desks and furniture that can be put together for collaboration and teamwork time.”
The Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Marietta City Schools central office at 250 Howard Street, Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.