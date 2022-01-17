On Tuesday, in its first regular voting meeting of the new year, the Marietta Board of Education is set to approve several funding requests for a new dual language immersion program at Park Street Elementary School, additional sign language interpreters and several construction projects.
If approved, the language program will be started at Park Street Elementary School in August of this year. The program is modeled off an existing program at Dunleith Elementary. Starting in kindergarten, duel language immersion students spend half of every day in the classroom speaking another language (Spanish, in this case) and half the day speaking English.
The board is expected to approve $12,760 in funding for the Park Street program.
Also on the agenda is a request to approve more funding for American Sign Language interpreting to meet the needs of new students. Funding is capped at $40,000.
Other items on the agenda are construction-related. The board is being asked to approve $25,000 to pay Parrish Construction Group for pre-construction services for the West Side Elementary addition and renovation project. The board will also be asked to select Tip Top Roofers to conduct a partial roof replacement at the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center at a cost of $37,232. Finally, the board is being asked to approve All Systems, Inc. as contractor for HVAC components at Marietta Middle School, at a cost of $52,850.
All of the above items are on the board’s consent agenda, and thus, expected to pass unanimously.
The board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at MCS central offices at 250 Howard Street.
