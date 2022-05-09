The Marietta school board is expected to discuss the results of the first year of its science of reading initiative at its Tuesday night meeting.
The initiative, introduced in May 2021, was designed to empower every child in Marietta to be a proficient reader by the end of third grade.
Marietta school board member Angela Orange said its introduction a year ago was to help improve "diverse learners" and adapt to teaching methods.
"The science of reading is a more holistic support to teach reading with phonics and reading comprehension and all of that," Orange said. "How we taught reading when I learned how to read is different from how kids with varying modes of learning styles are learning to read today, so I think it's just keeping up with the latest and best research."
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Belinda Walters-Brazile will share first-year results from elementary schools across the district and discuss how the district can improve heading into its second year.
For the 2022-23 school year, about $3.08 million will be spent on the initiative, with funding coming from the United Way of Greater Atlanta.
The initiative is a partnership between Marietta City Schools and the Rollins Center for Language & Literacy at the Atlanta Speech School, the United Way, Learn4Life, Cobb Collaborative, Quality Care for Children, and Kennesaw State University.
Other items on the board's agenda:
An update on the preservation of the historic Lemon Street Elementary School and its application for the National Register of Historic Places.
Installation of synthetic turf baseball and softball fields at Marietta High School funded by E-SPLOST VI, expected to cost about $2.1 million.
The purchase of 1300 Dell laptops for employees funded by E-SPLOST VI, expected to cost about $1.7 million.
A 2022-23 school year calendar for district board meetings.
The meeting will be held at the school district's central office, 250 Howard St., in Marietta, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
