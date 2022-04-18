Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera is expected to unveil a budget Tuesday night that includes average raises of 7.5% for school district staff while keeping the millage rate flat.
District Chief Financial Officer Erin Franklin will present the $128 million budget proposal. The Marietta school board will be asked to give the budget tentative approval in May and final adoption in June before the district’s fiscal year begins in July.
The proposal for next year’s budget, fiscal year 2023, calls for about $128 million in expenditures, Franklin said.
If approved, the proposal would be an increase of about $10 million from this year’s $117 million budget, an 8.8% increase.
The proposal calls for maintaining the millage rate of 17.97. Higher property values, and thus, tax collections, are projected to bring in $6.4 million more in revenue than in fiscal 2022, Franklin said.
Projected revenues for the next fiscal year are $126.6 million, Franklin said.
“You're probably going to see a lot of instructional materials and instructional programs that are being proposed for the budget for next year, in an effort to try and help support our students catch up from COVID the last two years,” said Board Chair Kerry Minervini. “In addition to focusing on facilities, projects that relate to facilities, and teacher pay raises and how we're going to support our staff.”
In other business, the school board plans to vote on a bond that would allow it to pre-finance projects from its special purpose local option sales tax cycle, or E-SPLOST VI.
The bond would be issued by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority to finance projects approved in the countywide E-SPLOST referendum in 2021. Collections for E-SPLOST VI begin in 2024 and will continue through 2029. The district would pay back the bond using SPLOST revenue. E-SPLOST VI is expected to collect $71.5 million for various Marietta schools capital projects.
Other local governments in Cobb have made similar moves to pre-fund SPLOST projects, with the loans backed by the projected sales tax revenue.
“With increasing construction costs and delays and materials and things of that sort, it actually winds up being less expensive for us to go ahead and get the bonds, so that we can start funding some of those construction projects sooner rather than later,” Minervini said.
The board will also consider:
- $265,000 in funding for athletic program improvements, such as contractual work days and supplements for coaches and band directors;
- $255,500 in funding for a video scoreboard at Northcutt Stadium;
- $173,164 in funding for the purchase of decodable readers for elementary classrooms.
