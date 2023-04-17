The Marietta school board will consider spending $280,000 on undisclosed school safety resources at its meeting Tuesday.
“The purchase of these safety resources are a part of our school safety plan, and to avoid compromising that plan, we can’t divulge all aspects of it,” said Chris Fiore, spokesperson for Marietta City Schools. “Student safety and school safety are a top priority and will continue to be.”
Last month, Superintendent Grant Rivera held a virtual town hall in the wake of the Nashville school shooting, during which he said many parents were interested in potential upgrades to school facilities, such as bullet-resistant glass, that could improve safety.
During the meeting, Rivera declined to get into the specifics of resources Marietta schools have in their buildings in case of threats — he said those details must remain confidential — but he assured viewers the district heeds the advice of experts regarding what resources facilities need.
Rivera is also expected to unveil a budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
He was still ironing out some details in the budget proposal late Monday, Rivera told the MDJ, and did not yet have specific details to share.
“Two priorities in our budget this coming year will be staff compensation and literacy,” Rivera said.
Jeff DeJarnett, vice chair of the Marietta school board, declined to comment on the budget when reached by the MDJ Monday.
District Chief Financial Officer Erin Franklin is slated to present the budget proposal to the board.
Last year’s budget was around $127 million, and it included raises of at least 5.5% for all district staff, though the average raise was 7.5%, while some saw raises approaching 10%.
Here are other proposals the board will consider Tuesday:
♦ About $160,000 for new furniture at Marietta Middle School, including desks, tables, chairs and mobile easels;
♦ $5,000 in grant funding for an after-school reading instructor at West Side Elementary;
♦ $65,000 to train 30 teachers in a 60-hour course that will prepare them to instruct students struggling to read;
♦ $40,000 to train 30 teachers in instructing students with dyslexia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.