Renovation projects to local schools totaling more than $1.2 million are among the items on the Marietta Board of Education’s docket when they meet for their work session Tuesday night.
Among the largest of those is the first phase of renovations at West Side Elementary School, an $11.5 million project in the 2024-29 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (Ed-SPLOST) package.
Construction on that first phase would begin this summer with board approval, starting with nearly $350,000 in site preparation work at the school. Included in those preparations are grading, demolition, plumbing, and relocation of the recreation court, per board documents. Later phases of the renovation — including construction of a cafeteria addition — would continue in 2022 and summer of 2023.
Though the district won’t start collecting revenues on the Ed-SPLOST until Jan. 1, 2024, the board approved a bond issuance earlier this year that allows it to take out a loan on projected SPLOST revenues and begin projects ahead of time.
The remainder of the projects on Tuesday’s agenda, meanwhile, will be paid for either from the district’s general fund or the current Ed-SPLOST cycle, which runs through the end of next year.
At Lockheed Elementary School, the district plans to make a handful of traffic improvements including a new turn lane and widening the entrance for school buses. Similar spending is proposed for Burruss Elementary with the addition of a new carpool lane. Those projects are estimated to cost roughly $98,000 and $85,000, respectively.
Both projects would be completed by Butch Thompson Enterprises.
Over at the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, the board will discuss more than $500,000 in new spending, the vast majority of which — $452,000 — will go toward new furniture. The remaining $76,000 will be used to repaint classrooms, which was last done in 2010.
Additional spending items include:
$25,000 for refinishing gymnasium floors at schools across the district;
$20,000 for sanding and repainting of Marietta High School’s gym floor;
$51,000 for roof replacement at Marietta Middle School;
$67,000 for carpeting and flooring maintenance at Marietta Middle School.
The school board meets for their work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district's central office at 250 Howard Street.
