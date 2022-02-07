The Marietta school board is expected to discuss the issue of student fighting when it meets Tuesday night.
Marietta school board member Angela Orange said Superintendent Grant Rivera is working on an action plan on how to combat the issue.
"We have kids in crisis who are suffering. We have kids in emotional crisis and they're acting out at a school level," Orange said.
The topic of increased fighting and violence is expected to be brought up during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Other items on the board's agenda:
The school district's chief financial officer is expected to provide an update on spending of federal funding by the district. So far, the district has spent about 24% of its original $22.8 million in CARES Act federal funding.
Fast Start Academy, a summer enrichment program with Kennesaw State University.
Renewal of Zayo Group's primary Wide Area Network service and primary internet for Marietta City Schools, expected to cost $172,112 and Comcast's secondary WAN service and secondary internet, expected to cost $120,264. Both expenditures would come from the district's general fund.
Purchase of an updated backup storage solution from Edge Solutions paid for by E-SPLOST V, expected to cost $95,639.
Painting of the pedestrian bridge at Marietta Middle School funded by E-SPLOST V, expected to cost $28,700.
The meeting will take place at the school district's central office, 250 Howard St., in Marietta at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
