MARIETTA — Fast Start Academy, a Kennesaw State University literacy program for rising second- and third-graders, received high marks at this week's Marietta school board meeting.
Belinda Walters-Brazile, the district's deputy superintendent, summarized the program and presented data to the school board that suggested the program was effective.
Students who took a phonics test before and after attending Fast Start improved their scores, from an average of 65% to 79%, Walters-Brazile said. Nearly all of the Fast Start students improved on a reading assessment after going back to school this fall.
The free, four-week summer program focuses on literacy skills for rising second- and third-grade students who are reading at least one grade below expected. For five days a week, the students are taught in small groups, with access to one-on-one tutoring with KSU education majors.
This year FAST Start Academy cost the school district $28,000, which covered the students' tuition. The rest of the program's expenses were covered by a grant funded through KSU.
Students are invited into the program based upon testing during the school year.
Megan Adams, an associate professor who runs Fast Start and researches literacy education, told the board the program has additional benefits, like allowing the kids to experience a college campus.
Marietta City Schools participated in the program during the summers of 2021 and 2022, and this year 71 students from seven Marietta elementary schools attended.
Normally, Walters-Brazile said, kids’ scores drop on return-to-school tests due to “summer regression.”
“Kids who were there five days a week had really great results,” Walters-Brazile said, citing the small class size and direct instruction as benefits of the program. “It's just something you just can't replicate in a normal day in a public education facility.”
Walters-Brazile said in March she plans to ask the board for funding for 100 students to attend Fast Start next year.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the roughly $772,500 purchase of five 48-passenger, propane-powered school buses.
They also unanimously voted in favor of hiring two American Sign Language interpreters by increasing the district's contract with ProCare Therapy. The board approved a maximum cost of $140,000 for the new contract.
