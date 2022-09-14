MARIETTA — The Marietta school board is reviewing calendar options for the academic years of 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Starting the school year in the month of August as opposed to July is a priority, Belinda Walters-Brazile, the district's deputy superintendent, told the board during its Tuesday work session. She cited past outcry from the Marietta community as a reason.
"There was kind of a gentlemen's agreement about not starting in July because of our business partners with White Water and Six Flags, and so we really stay away from that and try to start in August," Walters-Brazile said.
Two calendar options for both years were presented to the board. In option A for 2024-25 and 2025-26, school begins on Aug. 1. Fall break is the last full week in September, holiday break from the end of December into the start of January is 10 days, and winter break is the full third week of February.
In option B for the two school years, the first day of school remains the same, as do the fall and holiday breaks. However, instead of a full week off in February, Presidents Day and the Friday preceding it account for winter break.
"What it does is it allows us to get out earlier," said Walters-Brazile.
In option A, the last day of school in 2025 would be Friday, May 23, and in 2026 Friday, May 22. In option B, the last day would be Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Both options A and B for the 2025-26 calendar have school beginning on a Friday, something Walters-Brazile said is "not ideal," but which she added happens infrequently, the last time being the 2014-15 school year.
Walters-Brazile told the board that the approval process for calendars allows for ample community input. The board first approves the drafts of the calendars she presented this week, and they are then sent in a survey to the district's families and staff for feedback.
That feedback will be shared with school governance teams throughout the district, which will formally vote on their preferred calendar for each year before providing those votes to the school board for final approval.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board signaled its plan to approve other items at its upcoming board meeting. One of the items is a partnership with the Marietta Police Department for a crisis response canine that will provide emotional and sensory support to students in crisis.
The board indicated it also plans to approve official policy changes dealing with divisive concepts and teaching controversial issues, among other policies.
Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ that any policy change is brought to the board with initial recommended changes. Those changes, he said, must "lay on the table," or be presented as they are, for 30 days. During that time the public and school board have the opportunity to offer feedback to the proposed changes.
The 30-day period was slightly longer this time around, as the changes were initially presented at the board's July 19 meeting.
"All of the edits that we made were to be in compliance with state law," Rivera said.
The board will meet for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 250 Howard Street in Marietta.
