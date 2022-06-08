In the wake of news that Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball is being transferred to the district's central office, locals reacting on social media were left asking: “Why?”
On Wednesday, board members were reluctant to speak about the issue, if they responded to inquiries at all.
The school board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to transfer Ball at the recommendation of Superintendent Grant Rivera. Board members Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Berens voted against the recommendation while Jason Waters and newly elected board members Jeff DeJarnett, Jaillene Hunter, A.B. Almy voted in favor.
Hunter declined to comment Tuesday night.
Waters said after the vote that he voted in favor because it was the superintendent's recommendation.
"I think he's (Ball) done a great job, especially with parents and students, and I'm excited he'll keep working with Marietta to maintain out best-in-class school system," Waters added later.
Orange, Minervini and Alby did not return calls Wednesday seeking comment.
DeJarnett said he wasn’t able to discuss details because the transfer is a personnel issue.
“Grant Rivera made the decision to do what he did, and that was the reason I supported it,” DeJarnett said. “And so I don't really want to go further into what's behind it or anything of that nature.”
Berens, a longtime board member, told the MDJ she respects the will of the board, even if she disagrees with it.
“I cannot go into personnel matters … I think Mr. Ball has done a really good job. I’ve heard so many really, really good things about him. And that's what I can tell you. I voted my conscience," Berens said.
Added Berens, about the search for Ball’s replacement, “we need someone who is dynamic, who will continue the great work that was going on at the high school.”
Effective June 21, Ball’s new title is “executive director.” Rivera said the new role is a cross functional position serving multiple departments in the central office, reporting to a member of Rivera’s cabinet. Ball's salary of roughly $187,800 remains unchanged.
Rivera said the district will conduct a search and plans to name a new principal to the school district's only high school before the new school year starts in August.
Rivera thanked Ball for his service Tuesday and said the principal had been responsible for "significant student achievement gains." But in explaining his decision to transfer Ball, Rivera wouldn't get into specifics.
“Given where we are at Marietta High School, I think there are opportunities to improve, and while I recognize the success that we’ve had, I also believe there are opportunities where we can continue to improve relative to serving students and staff and families,” Rivera said.
Ball, who was hired as principal in 2018, oversaw the rise of MHS's graduation rate from 76% to 87% in 2021. Some parents in the community have in the past accused him of pushing a progressive political agenda. More recently, the district was criticized for the number of student fights occurring at the school.
