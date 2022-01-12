MARIETTA — The new Marietta Board of Education was sworn in Tuesday night, with two new members seated ahead of the board’s work session.
“I want to be the first to congratulate you and thank you,” said Cobb County Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy, who swore the board members in. “Public service is not easy, especially public service on the school board. And the people of this community have entrusted each and every one of you to work together for the students of our community to protect this crown jewel — the school system is a crown jewel of our county.”
The board unanimously voted to elect Kerry Minervini as chair, Jason Waters as vice chair, Jaillene Hunter as legislative liaison and A.B. Almy as Marietta Schools Foundation liaison.
Minervini, who represents Ward 6, was elected in 2017 and served as vice chair in 2021. The new chair told the MDJ she’ll be focused on balancing student and staff safety amid the ongoing pandemic with the need to keep students in school. Decisions will still need to be made with COVID-19 in mind, she said.
“Our students need to be in the classroom,” Minervini said. “I mean, we've seen that virtual schooling for too long has just been to their detriment, they're falling behind. Some of the statistics that we've seen have shown that we have some catching up that we need to do.”
Still, there have been bright spots even with the challenges COVID-19 has brought, she said.
“I think we’ve still been able to do some incredible things,” Minervini said. “I mean, the graduation rate going up like it did last year at the high school, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, was just absolutely amazing. So we've got great people in the schools, we've got great principals and assistant principals running our schools.”
Minervini said she will also be working with the other members to bring the board’s newest additions up to speed.
“They're all really smart people, they're great,” Minervini said. “I'm looking forward to getting to know them and working together collaboratively to continue all the stuff that we've been doing for the school district.”
Two new members were sworn in for the first time after winning election in November — Ward 4’s Jaillene Hunter and Ward 3’s A.B. Almy. Jeff DeJarnett of Ward 1 also was elected in November, but was sworn in in December because his seat was vacant.
Ward 2 will continue to be represented by Waters, Ward 5 by Angela Orange, Ward 6 by Minervini and Ward 7 by Irene Berens.
Orange served as board chair in 2021.
“Being the board chair during this last year has not been easy,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said, presenting Orange a plaque for her service. “And I know that because we've done this journey together. I just want to thank you for your leadership, your compassion, your insight, the way that you lead this board and this entire community.”
