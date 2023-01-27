The Marietta school board unanimously approved $7 million for two initiatives aimed at boosting student literacy this week.
The board approved $5.5 million for the district to hire 40 full-time reading specialists for grades 1-5 for the 2023-24 school year.
According to the district, the specialists will provide intensive reading instruction, delivered through a 1:10 teacher-student ratio, during the reading block to all students in grades 1-5 who are reading below grade level.
The board also approved $1.5 million for a one-time $5,000 supplement to all credentialed teachers and coaches providing direct reading instruction.
"Literacy is a top priority across our district," said Kerry Minervini, chair of the Marietta school board. "This investment shows our school board is committed to every child reaching their fullest reading potential by third grade. We believe this innovative and aggressive approach to literacy and learning loss will positively impact every teacher and student in each elementary classroom in Marietta."
The two initiatives complement an existing community-wide, grant-funded effort launched almost two years ago that focuses on the science of reading.
MCS partnered with the United Way, Atlanta Speech School, Learn4Life, Cobb Collaborative, Wellstar, early learning providers and other organizations throughout Marietta to provide a birth-through-age-eight continuum committed to developing the reading brain.
Formally called “Literacy and Justice for All,” the goal of the partnership was equipping every child with the language abilities and literacy skills they need to be on a path to a life of self-determination.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said he understands the complexities of teaching students how to read, adding that it is time for monumental shifts to make significant differences in children's lives.
“We have a moral and educational responsibility to act now, thereby changing the trajectory for every child and classroom in Marietta," Rivera said. “Our school district and community have set a new standard for what it means to invest in educators and literacy.”
Marietta is actively recruiting teachers to be full and part-time reading specialists. As part of the district’s ongoing efforts to recruit and retain top talent, educators in Marietta have access to Orton-Gillingham certification, science of reading training, and reading/dyslexia endorsements.
The school district will hold a virtual educator showcase to further explain its commitment to literacy and opportunities for current and future educators on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91462258235pwd=Q2xYejVqUGU3ZUJ5eGtGekxLU09zUT09.
Also, MCS will host an in-person job fair specifically for educators who desire to be reading specialists on Monday, Feb. 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Park Street Elementary, 105 Park Street SE.
