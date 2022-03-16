The Marietta school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve funding for summer school programs, approve personnel changes and explore a bond to fund its sales tax projects.
The board allocated $350,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for a summer school program that will seek to close learning gaps in elementary and middle school students in the district. Underperforming students in grades 3, 5 and 8 will be targeted for the four-week program.
The board also allocated $103,700 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Marietta High School summer school program and EXCELerate Academy, a free program for rising ninth graders that provides them a chance to preview curriculum, earn credits and become familiar with MHS.
Regarding the bond, the board approved a resolution allowing district staff and the law firm Gray, Pannell & Woodward to explore a bond that would pre-finance projects from the district's next special purpose local option sales tax cycle.
According to Chief Operations Officer Chuck Gardner, it's a given that construction costs are going to go up, and it could be more affordable for the district to borrow money and start building now rather than wait for sales tax revenue to start rolling in by 2024.
The bond would be issued by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority and finance district projects approved in last year's countywide referendum, approving the countywide education SPLOST.
"We're giving the attorney authority to explore a bond to see if it makes sense for us to borrow cheap money now in order to avoid those rising construction costs down the road," he said.
That tax begins in 2024 and will run until 2029. If a bond is approved, the district would pay it back using revenue from the tax, which is expected to collect $71.5 million over five years for the district.
While board member Irene Berens voted in favor, she expressed concern with the district going into debt.
Gardner said it would be best to go ahead with the exploration of a bond now to avoid mounting debt since interest rates are going up but aren’t yet at a level that makes a bond issuance prohibitively expensive.
“It makes sense not to wait,” Gardner said. “If we wait a year and then take out a bond, it’s going to cost us significantly more than it would right now. … Typically, you want to build as fast as you can unless interest rates are too high for it to make sense.”
According to Chief Financial Officer Erin Franklin, the board will know an amount for the bond by May or June this year, at which point it can decide whether to move forward.
In other business, the board voted 7-0 to approve the following personnel changes:
- Carrie Madden moves from ESOL coordinator to assistant principal at Park Street Elementary;
- Vicki Piedmont moves from part-time director of employment services to full-time;
- Paula Smith moves from part-time director of employment services to full-time interim chief human resources officer;
- and Tyler Gwynn has resigned as chief human resources officer.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a funding request of about $660,000 for a new gym roof at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, about $320,000 for furniture at Marietta Middle, about $260,000 for Wi-Fi controllers and thermostats for several buildings, about $220,000 for repaving at the district's transportation facility and $100,000 to renovate the Marietta Middle School library.
