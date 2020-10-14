The University of North Georgia Alumni Association Inc. announced that Marietta resident Dr. Karen Ash Frost, Class of 1974, as the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient.
Each year, the Alumni Association awards an alumni with this award who has an extraordinary record of service and support to the University of North Georgia.
Dr. Frost displayed distinguished leadership to the thousands of children she impacted throughout her professional career as a teacher, instructional coach, and principal. As an alumna, she has used her leadership skills to engage, empower and enrich the lives of the Women of UNG Shared Interest Group, both present and past. She has also created a vibrant pipeline of present and past women that has helped to propel a small core group of 12 members to a successful SIG of hundreds.
The University of North Georgia is part of the University System of Georgia and is designated as a State Leadership Institution and The Military College of Georgia.
