Even with changes to the National Security Agency Codebreaker Challenge in 2020, including a vastly expanded scope of tasks from previous years, the University of North Georgia emerged victorious for the second year in a row.
UNG students, faculty and staff tallied 323,150 points, while second-place Georgia Tech finished with 74,010. Oregon State University, University of Cincinnati and University of California, Santa Cruz rounded out the top five of the event that wrapped up Jan. 31.
Eighty-nine UNG participants completed the first six tasks of the challenge, with no other school having more than seven players complete that many tasks. UNG also had 27 participants complete the seventh task, with the next-closest school having four competitors reach that point. UNG's team had 168 participants complete at least one task.
Benjamin Huckaba of Marietta was among the 27 UNG competitors who completed at least seven tasks.
Houstoun Hall and Taylor Hitt each completed the eighth task.
Each student worked through a customized version of the challenge that required up to 100 hours of problem-solving, but the process of sharing approaches to tasks was a form of teamwork allowed as part of the challenge.
